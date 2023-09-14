June 18, 1951 - Sept. 10, 2023

WEEDSPORT - Robert J. Bracy, 72, of Weedsport, NY passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse with his family by his side after a long battle with dementia.

Bob was born June 18, 1951 the son of Elsie Sheaks and Charles Bracy.

Bob was a jack of all trades and worked at BOCES for several years. He then finished his career with his son Bill.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Carol Bracy; brother, Rick Bracy; sisters Dawn Custer and Mary Bell; his children Bobbi L. Toole, Bill (DeBrenda) Bracy, Beverly (Chris) Johnson, Anela (Adam) Treat; grandchildren Sam, Jamie, Derek, Kayliegh, Austin, Kodie, Alida, Tyler and Zoey; several nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Charlotte Cook; grandson, Dillon Swann; and great-grandson, Raiden Alexander.

The family would like to respectfully and sincerely thank our home care team for the dedication tasking hours and love and support that Bob was given. We could not have done this without your teamwork. Thank you: Tonya, Brandi, Liz, Candais, Cadence and Sam (I am).

Friends are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at the Port Byron Legion following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Alzheimer's Assoc. of CNY, Suite 102, East Syracuse, NY 13057.