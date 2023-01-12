Robert J. DeMarzio

AUBURN — Robert J. DeMarzio, 75, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 surrounded by his family at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late James and Carmela "Helen" (Liseno) DeMarzio.

Robert served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War and received two Bronze Stars. While residing in San Diego, Bob was employed as a warehouse worker, and retired after more than 30 years of service in the Teamsters Union.

Following his retirement, Robert returned to NY residing in Throop. Bob was currently employed by Home Depot, where he spent the past 17 years. He also enjoyed fishing, playing poker, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Above all else Bob was a family man. He loved and cherished his family and friends. His absence will be felt by anyone that had the good fortune of knowing Him.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Charlotte DeMarzio of 42 years; four children: Maritsia (Timothy) Stevens, Leah (Jay) Thurston, Vincent DeMarzio, Joseph DeMarzio; eight grandchildren: Samantha (Bobby), Ian (Joviale), Jack, Kara, Corinne, Madison, Dominic, Carmella; and his much anticipated great-grandson Lucas; siblings: Nicholas (Joan), James (Ann), Jr., Sandra DeMarzio; sisters-in-law: Cheryl Vincent and Dawn Padovano; brother-in-law, John Stevenson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Honorary son's: PJ Holtby, Mike Gushlaw; and many other treasured friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a nephew, Danny.

Calling hours are this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. until noon with services to immediately follow, all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Go Bills!