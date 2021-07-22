Robert J. Heieck

GENEVA — Robert J. Heieck, 78, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Private funeral services will be held at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society, County Rd. #46, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Bob was born in Batavia and was raised in Auburn, NY. He was the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Burghuff) Heieck. Bob was a graduate of Paul Smith College in Saranac Lake, NY. He worked in the food industry for many years. He retired from Generations Bank in Seneca Falls, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Pines Heieck; two daughters: Monica (Charles) Treviso, of Fairport and Maureen (Robert) Bucklin, of Geneva; his son, Eric (Sarah) Heieck, of Geneva; eight grandchildren: Sarah, Michael, Nicholas, Taryn, Andrew, Julia, Sophie and Max; three great grandchildren: Lola, Weston and Carson; his brother-in-law, James Stebbins; and several nieces and nephews.