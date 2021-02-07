Robert J. Simpson

Oct. 23, 1942 - Jan. 30, 2021

AUBURN - Robert J. Simpson, 78, of Schwartz Towers, Auburn, died Saturday, January 30, 2021. Born in Auburn October 23, 1942, Robert was the son of the late Robert and Edith Price Simpson.

He was a graduate of West High School and employed by Singer, P&R and retired from Austeel. Robert had a tremendous sense of humor, was an avid reader, buying hundreds of books at a time and also enjoyed collecting coins and postcards.

Robert is survived by his daughter Karen Smith and her husband Thomas of Moravia; grandsons John and Michael Smith of Moravia; sisters Barbara Baier and Betsy Watkins both of Auburn; dear friend Lydia Rosell of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his first wife Jean O'Shea; second wife Edith Hopkins; brothers-in-law Rich Baier and Ed Watkins; and one nephew David Watkins.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming.

Arrangements are with the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Robert to your local food pantry.

