Robert L. Franklin

Oct. 31, 1936 - Feb. 28, 2023

KING FERRY — Robert L. Franklin, 86, of King Ferry (Ledyard), passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 28, 2023.

Born Oct. 31, 1936 in Sherwood, he was the son of the late Harold and Helen (Muldoon) Franklin. A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of King Ferry High School and a veteran of the US Army National Guard. He was a construction laborer, working for many years at the William Bouley Company in Auburn, and was a 66-year member of Laborers International Union of North America Local #785. Bob enjoyed woodworking and vegetable gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beatrice (Ward) Franklin; his sons: Roswell Franklin (John Bayne), Michael Franklin (Diane), Donald Franklin (Kim), and Jeffrey Franklin; grandchildren: Jason Franklin (Leondra), Dana Franklin (Kenzi Shields), Connor Franklin, and Samantha Atwater; great-grandchildren: Makayla McMahon and Nola Franklin; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Stanton; and a brother-in-law, Roger Ward (Judy).

He was predeceased by his sisters: M. June Franklin and Irene Grant (William), and a daughter-in-law, Maryann Nolan Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in King Ferry. Spring interment will be in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. There are no prior calling hours.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, are graciously directed to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13026. Arrangements are entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.