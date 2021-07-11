Robert L. Hahn

March 31, 1958 - July 9, 2021

AUBURN - Robert L. Hahn, 63, of Auburn, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. Robert was born in Lewisburg, West Virginia on March 31, 1958.

Robert is survived by his sisters Rhonda McCarron of Elbridge and Victoria Hahn of Auburn; his brother Vance Hahn of Auburn; and his nephew, Sean McCarron of Elbridge. Robert was predeceased by his parents Robert J. and Anna Fisher Hahn.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St. Auburn.

A graveside service will be celebrated 10am on Wednesday, July 14th at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.