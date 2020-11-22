Robert L. Pillig

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Robert L. Pillig, age 60, passsed away unexpectedly at his home in Stuttgart, Germany on November 14, 2020.

Robert was the son of the late Robert and Betty Pillig of Auburn.

He attended Auburn High School. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Germany and during a trip to Romania he met the love of his life, Elisabeth, they married and lived in Germany until his death.

He was the owner of the business "Pillig Gardening" in Stuttgart, Germany.

Robert is survived by his wife, Elisabeth; his son John; his four daughters Jamie, Joanne, Jodi and Joy; and three grandchildren all of Germany. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara Hopper of Auburn, Terry Lang of Fleming; brothers Barry Pillig of Auburn, John Pillig of Fairport; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Christian service and burial for Robert on November 23, 2020 in Stuttgart.