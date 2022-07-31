Robert Louis Chase

April 5, 1937 - July 26, 2022

LAKESIDE, OH - Robert Louis Chase, 85, of Lakeside, OH and formerly of Aurora, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life, Lakeside, where he had resided for the past 5 1/2 years. He was born in Auburn on April 5, 1937, the son of Claude F. and Florence (Harwick) Chase. Robert graduated from Sherwood Central School, Sherwood, NY, in 1954 and in 1955 he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve, where he served until 1963.

On September 5, 1959, he married Priscilla (Stoker). They shared 53 years together until her death on January 24, 2013.

Robert was a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Ledyard, NY Highway Department for 33 years, retiring in 1999. He joined both the Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of the State of NY and the Order of the Eastern Star of the State of NY in 1964. He was a longtime member of OES DeWitt Clinton Chapter #625, serving as Patron too many times to count. Robert was a lifelong member of Scipio Masonic Lodge #110, of which he was Past Master. He joined the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite N.M.J. Valley of Binghamton, NY Lodge in 1970, of which he was Past Master. Both Lodges recognized Robert with Dedicated Service Awards and he also received Scottish Rite's Award for Meritorious Service. He served as Dad Advisor for the Union Springs, NY Assembly of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and was awarded their Grand Cross of Color.

Robert, in his younger years, played basketball with the Auburn YMCA league and was the Scoutmaster of Aurora Boy Scout Troop #36. He served on the school board of the Southern Cayuga Central School District for several years. Robert was a member of the Central New York Two-Cylinder Club working on and collecting tractors.

He and Priscilla enjoyed traveling, especially to Sun City Center in Florida where they made many lifelong friends. Robert loved to stay active and enjoyed playing the position of catcher for the SCC Softball Club and riding his bicycle.

In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was pre-deceased by bothers Paul Chase and Harold Chase, and sisters Susan Chase and Rhoda Lee (Chase) Curtiss. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Pam (Chase); and son-in-law Rich Ryan of Port Clinton, OH; along with several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you to Robert's Otterbein Marblehead family for the TLC they provided to him.

There will be visitation from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, NY, immediately followed by a Masonic graveside at Evergreen Cemetery, Ledyard, NY. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Aurora Masonic Center, PO Box 74, Aurora, NY 13026.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.