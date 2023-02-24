Robert M. Jackson

AUBURN — Robert M. Jackson, 70, of Auburn, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. Robert was a licensed practical nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital for several years and then for New York State at the Facility for Special Needs.

Robert is survived by his brother, Albert (Mona) Jackson and nephew, Timothy (Kathy) Pegoraro. He was predeceased by his parents: Albert and Kathryn; brothers: David and William and sister, Kathy.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.