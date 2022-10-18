Robert Mappes

May 1937 - Oct. 15, 2022

On Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, Robert Mappes, doting husband, and loving father of three, passed away at the age of 85 at the Sunny Side Care Center in East Syracuse, where he was residing with his wife, Mary Lou.

Bob was born in May 1937 to Hurlon and Thelma (Harris) Mappes of Weedsport, NY. He received his bachelor's degree from SUNY Harper College in chemistry and devoted most of his career developing software programs for IBM and then traveled the world marketing these products (one especially memorable trip on the Concord).

On Sept. 2, 1961, he married Mary Lou Hickey of Auburn. They raised one son and two daughters. His career and passion for adventure resulted in many relocations through the decades, from New York to Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, several locations in Maryland and finally a few years ago "back home" to Central New York.

At midlife Bob developed a "joy of cooking," baking and entertaining (as a self-proclaimed "frustrated chemist"), and was famous for his gourmet chili, crab dip, popovers, Caesar salad, Beef Wellington and homemade bread ... to name just a few. He and Mary Lou also shared a passion for fine dining and socializing, often they could be found at their favorite local establishments enjoying life with friends. Dad was an intelligent man with a warm smile and a kind, loving and very gentle spirit.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Hurlon and his mother, Thelma and brother, Leon (Marion). He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, his children: Scott (Gaithersburg, MD), Erin (Vince) Primerano (Camillus, NY) Romayne Mappes (Fredrick, MD), and his accomplished grandchildren: Emily, Joseph and Rachael, his brothers: Gordon (Linda) Mappes, and Carl (Joan) Walrath, along with several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family will be held at 109 Shire Way, Camillus, NY on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m. We welcome messages of condolence and stories of remembrance.