Robert Miller

March 9, 1943 - July 16, 2021

Robert "Bob" Clemens Miller, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Westminster Presbyterian Church. Rev. Patrick David Heery, Pastor will officiate.

Due to the rising number of Covid cases in Cayuga County, Westminster is asking that masks be worn by everyone as recommended by the CDC and Cayuga County Health Department.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations go to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn, NY 13021 for The Ugandan Family Fund.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St., Auburn NY