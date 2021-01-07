Robert N. Smith

AUBURN — Robert N. Smith, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was the son of the late Willard and Alice Walter Smith.

A creative and innovative man, Robert was a one of a kind jokester and well known for his elaborate stories. His love for the Lord and prayer showed in his passion and love for his family.

He is survived by two daughters: Noelle Barto (Bruce), of Waterloo, Kelly Smith, of Auburn; four brothers: Frederick H. Smith, of Owasco, Richard G. Smith, of Colo., Gary D. Smith, of Owasco, Stephen W. Smith and his wife, Debbie, of Owasco; two sisters: Marlene D. Tidd, of Weedsport, Linda L. LoPiccolo, of Owasco; five grandchildren: Robert Bishop III (Gina), Ryan Bishop (Valerie), Josiah Foster, Daniel Foster, Zachary Bishop; three great grandchildren; brothers-in-law: William Chilson, Roy Blaisdell; sisters-in-law: Judy Chilson, Linda Chilson Rathbun; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife Patricia Chilson Smith and sister Beth Blaisdell.

The service will be held private for the family. Burial will be at Soule Cemetery, Town of Sennett. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.