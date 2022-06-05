Robert Nicholas DeOrio

He was born and spent most of his life in Auburn, the son of the late Daniel and Jane (DiSanto) DeOrio. Bob was a proud graduate of Syracuse University and an avid fan of the Orange and his beloved Yankees. He retired from General Electric after more than 25 years of service. Bob had a deep love of local history. He was an amateur archaeologist, was active in the William M. Beauchamp Chapter of the NYS Archaeology Society and had served on the board of the Cayuga Museum. Bob also loved music and was an early member of the Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps. Throughout the years, he enjoyed playing the trumpet and the ukulele and listening to jazz and Big Band classics. He was a long-time communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.