Robert Nicholas DeOrio
AUBURN - Robert Nicholas DeOrio, 88, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022, at Saddleback Memorial Hospital in Laguna Hills, CA.
He was born and spent most of his life in Auburn, the son of the late Daniel and Jane (DiSanto) DeOrio. Bob was a proud graduate of Syracuse University and an avid fan of the Orange and his beloved Yankees. He retired from General Electric after more than 25 years of service. Bob had a deep love of local history. He was an amateur archaeologist, was active in the William M. Beauchamp Chapter of the NYS Archaeology Society and had served on the board of the Cayuga Museum. Bob also loved music and was an early member of the Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps. Throughout the years, he enjoyed playing the trumpet and the ukulele and listening to jazz and Big Band classics. He was a long-time communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen (Seibert); his daughter, Lori (Tony Johnson) DeOrio; four grandchildren, Ben (Teresa) Johnson, Tonya (Rudy) Karnes, Nicholas (Yvonne) Johnson, and Zachary (Deanna) Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Crystal, Rudy, Gavyn, Tony, Jamie, Jacob, and Robert Nicholas (Robbie); his sister, Sandra (John) D'Angelo; and her children Chris (Patty) Sciria and Steven Sciria; his sister-in-law, Shirley Tenity; his brother-in-law, Harold Seibert; and many other loving family members. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A calling hour will be held this Wednesday, June 8 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at noon all inside of St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Owasco Fire Department.