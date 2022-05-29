Robert Nicholas DeOrio

AUBURN — Robert Nicholas DeOrio, 88, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022, at Saddleback Memorial Hospital in Laguna Hills, CA. He was born and spent most of his life in Auburn, he was the son of the late Daniel and Jane (DiSanto) DeOrio. Bob was a proud graduate of Syracuse University and an avid fan of the Orange and his beloved Yankees.

He retired from General Electric after more than 25 years of service. Bob had a deep love of local history. He was an amateur archaeologist, was active in the William M. Beauchamp Chapter of the NYS Archaeology Society and had served on the board of the Cayuga Museum. Bob also loved music and was an early member of the Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps. Throughout the years, he enjoyed playing the trumpet and the ukulele and listening to jazz and Big Band classics. He was a long-time communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen (Seibert); his daughter, Lori (Tony Johnson) DeOrio; four grandchildren: Ben (Teresa) Johnson, Tonya (Rudy) Karnes, Nicholas (Yvonne) Johnson, and Zachary (Deanna) Johnson; seven great-grandchildren: Crystal, Rudy, Gavyn, Tony, Jamie, Jacob, and Robert Nicholas (Robbie); his sister, Sandra (John) D'Angelo; and her children: Chris (Patty) Sciria and Steven Sciria; his sister-in-law, Shirley Tenity; his brother-in-law, Harold Seibert; and many other loving family members. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Calling hours are tentative in St. Alphonsus Church with Mass to follow. Please refer to the Pettigrass Funeral Home's website and a later edition of The Citizen for the exact date and time for the services.

Contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Owasco Fire Department.