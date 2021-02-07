Robert Nightengale
July 1, 1933 - Feb. 3, 2021
SKANEATELES - Formerly of Skaneateles, died peacefully in his sleep on February 3, 2021. Robert was born on July 1, 1933 to Miner and Clara Nightengale.
Robert grew up in the Norwich area and was a championship wrestler in school. He became a truck driver and retired as a manger of Kerr Motor Lines in Syracuse. He was very proud to be a Teamsters Retiree Local 317.
Robert loved his family above all else. He will always be remembered for creating amazing family vacations for his children where they were all able to explore so many places in the United States (most of which did not follow the school schedule!). He also loved gardening, oil painting, woodworking and bird watching. Bob had an immense heart, a great sense of humor, and was easygoing about everything. He was a quiet man who honored his word, loved God and believed the best about people. He loved nature and saw God's hand in all of it.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Donna), Scott (Kim), Heidi Nightengale, Holly (David) Skrobinski, and Heather (Michael) Doyle; beloved "Papa" to grandchildren Amy, Robert (Kara), Scott (Sheena), Megan (John), Marin and Jack; and "Big Papa" to his great grandchildren Madeleine, Elliot and Rhea; also survived by his sister, Jean Miller of Connecticut; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, of 43 years in 1998, and his sons, Loris and Benjamin, as well as six of his siblings.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Northwoods for their sweet and loving care of Bob.
Contributions in Robert's name can be made to The Edisto Island Historical Association, 8123 Chisolm Plantation Rd., Edisto Island, SC 29438.
A private graveside service will be in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by the Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.