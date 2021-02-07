Robert Nightengale

Robert grew up in the Norwich area and was a championship wrestler in school. He became a truck driver and retired as a manger of Kerr Motor Lines in Syracuse. He was very proud to be a Teamsters Retiree Local 317.

Robert loved his family above all else. He will always be remembered for creating amazing family vacations for his children where they were all able to explore so many places in the United States (most of which did not follow the school schedule!). He also loved gardening, oil painting, woodworking and bird watching. Bob had an immense heart, a great sense of humor, and was easygoing about everything. He was a quiet man who honored his word, loved God and believed the best about people. He loved nature and saw God's hand in all of it.