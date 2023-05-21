Robert P. Dunn

June 23, 1932 - May 10, 2023

Robert P. Dunn was born June 23, 1932, to Stanley and Dorothy Dunn passed away on May 10, 2023, at home at 90 years young.

Bob is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Gerri" Dunn, of 65 years. He also is survived by daughters Leslie Kiniry (Kevin) and Robin Dudden (Jeff) and son, Stephen (Tracy). Pops, as he was affectionately known, was blessed with six grandchildren, Brandon Kopp, Kimberly Kanuck (Andrew), Meghan Murphy (Louis), Amanda Erbeck, Griffin Dunn and Reese Dunn; and four great-grandchildren, Natalie and Evelyn Erbeck and Zachary and Lucas Kanuck.

Bob served his country proudly in the Army from 1952 to 1954. He worked his early adult life as an automobile mechanic. He earned his college degree in 1982 and taught Automotive Mechanics at Auburn Correctional Facility until the time of his retirement. Bob was an avid golfer until well into his 80s.

A celebration of life will be held September 23, 2023, at Auburn Masonic Temple. White Chapel Funeral Home Inc. is handling funeral arrangements and a private interment will be held at the family's discretion at Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Seymour Public Library are encouraged in his name.