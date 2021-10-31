Robert P. Guzewicz

1953-2021

AUBURN - Robert P. Guzewicz, of Auburn, NY passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021. He was born in Auburn, NY in 1953. He was the son of Ann and Bernard Guzewicz, and lived in Auburn the majority of his life.

He started his career at RedStar for 10 years. He was a Correctional Officer at Cayuga Correctional Facility for 25 years. After retirement, he worked at Wells College and more recently at Lowe's in Auburn. Bob also spent time volunteering with the Auburn Sports Boosters. In his younger days, Bob was a bowler and played softball for Costello's Bar. In his free time, Bob loved to draw his favorite cartoons, see live music, and work on his various craft projects both for himself and others.

Bob is predeceased by his father (1993), mother (1991) and sister, Barbara Ann McNabb (2019).

He is survived by his wife, Linda Guzewicz; his son, Jeffrey Guzewicz; his daughter, Jennifer Guzewicz; brothers Charles Guzewicz (Laurie), William Guzewicz (Carol), Bernard Guzewicz (Susan), Anthony Guzewicz, Paul Guzewicz, Chris Guzewicz; sisters Susan Phillips (Bill Gronau) and Mary Guzewicz (Marty Gauger); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021 in the funeral home followed by his burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.