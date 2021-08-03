Robert P. Sears

July 25, 1946 - July 21, 2021

MERRITT ISLAND, FL — Robert P. Sears, 74, of Merritt Island, FL, formerly of Auburn NY, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home in Lake Harmony with his wife by his side.

Born Thursday, July 25, 1946 in Auburn, NY, he was the son of the late Merton and Eva (Raner) Sears.

He was a graduate of East High School, Auburn and was employed by New York Telephone, retiring after 27 years. He and his wife operated Bob and Sandy's Antiques, Auburn. Robert was a member of the Owasco Fire Department and was very active in Cub Scouts.

He served in the US Navy as a Radio Man in the Vietnam War, followed by 22 years in the Navy and Army Reserves.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sandra J. "Sandy" (Davis) Sears; son, Daniel Sears and his husband, Jason Hill, of Brooklyn, NY; daughter, Jennifer L. Sears, of Merritt Island, FL; granddaughter, LeAnn Sears; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by son, David Sears; brother, Paul Sears.