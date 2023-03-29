Robert Patrick Wilbur

AUBURN — Robert Patrick Wilbur, 70, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on March 25, 2023.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late William and Celia (DeLucca) Wilbur, Sr. Bob was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1971.

He retired from Welch Allyn after more than 38 years of service. Bob was an avid baker and well-known wedding cake and birthday cake specialist. If Bob wasn't baking, working or spending time with his family, he was planning his next trip to his favorite second home, the Adirondacks. Bob cherished all the times spent with family and friends and especially adored his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving children: Colleen (Chris) Field, of Syracuse, Daniel (Erin) Wilbur, of Auburn, Ryan (Kiki) Wilbur, of OR; stepdaughter, Nicole Swietnowski; five grandchildren: Bryanna Corp, Danielle and Cassidy Field, Teagan and Evelyn Wilbur, and soon to be sixth grandchild, due in August, River Patrick Wilbur; a step-granddaughter, Marissa (Will) Dodge; two great-grandchildren: Elijah and Shiloh; six siblings: Emmett (Mary) Wilbur, William (Robin) Wilbur, Jr., Denise Pople, Deborah Remaley, Diana (Dan) Lawrence, Kathy (Burt) Verdi; the mothers of his children and very close friends: Sherry Mendoza and Kelly Wilbur; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved canine friend, Bridget.

Calling hours are this Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 3 to 6 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m., all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of CNY.