Robert R. Schillawski

AUBURN — Robert R. Schillawski, 72, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Born in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Edmund and Dorothy Schillawski. Robert attended SUNY Cobleskill and the College of Agriculture at Cornell University.

He worked as a mechanic, farmer, and a long-haul truck driver.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl, of AL; two sons: Robert, of NC and Richard, of Auburn, NY; two grandchildren: Cassie and Jordan; two sisters; and five brothers: Evelyn (Lou) Dankovich, Marilynn (Paul) Brahs, Ed (Ginger) Schillawski, Norman Schillawski, Jim (Beth) Schillawski, Karl Schillawski, and Don Schillawski; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to American Diabetes Association and Weedsport Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Weedsport, whitechapelfh.com.

