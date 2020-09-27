Robert Richard “Bob” Gallo

Bob earned a bachelor's degree in Biology and Chemistry from Le Moyne College in 1954. He funded his education by working construction jobs on the New York State Thruway and hitchhiked between Auburn and Syracuse to attend class. Within days of graduating, Bob married Joan and launched his teaching career at Clyde Central School, where he also coached several of the boys' athletic teams with legendary coach Nick DerCola. A life-long learner, Bob received a Master of Science from Syracuse University and a Ph.D. in Higher Education from Cornell University.

In a 25-year career at Cayuga Community College, he served as a professor, director of continuing education and dean of administrative and educational services. He also was an evaluator for the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. Early in his tenure, Bob led a program to bring artists and intellectuals to campus, like Simon & Garfunkel, philosopher Marshall McLuhan, author Immanuel Velikovsky and poet John Ciardi, whom he welcomed into his home. Bob also shared his love of astronomy with family and friends, setting up a telescope on campus to view the planets, meteor showers or a new comet.

Later he re-invented himself as an expert in root cause analysis at the New York Power Authority and again as an independent human factors consultant to nuclear power plants and pharmaceutical companies.