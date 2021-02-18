Robert S. Beardsley

His inherited love of the game of golf became a vocation when he bought Meadowbrook Golf Course in Weedsport. Along with is partner, Marlin Hutton, the property became a prosperous nine hole golf course. He subsequently bought Port Bay Golf Club in Wolcott, which, by his description, was a "nine-hole goat lot". He nurtured the turf and had the vision to expand to 18 holes which he accomplished with the help of a wonderful crew as well as family support. He was a member of the Golf Course Superintendent's Association for 24 years. Upon Bob's retirement in 2004 he and his wife moved to North Carolina.