Robert S. Beardsley
CLEMMONS, NC - It is with great sadness that the family of Bob Beardsley advise that he passed on Groundhog Day at home in Clemmons, NC from undiagnosed prostate cancer.
At the time of his death his wife and family members were by his side. Although he was a very strong individual and he fought to the end, even Big Bob was unable to win the ultimate battle.
Bob was the second child born August 1939 to Harry and Peg Beardsley in Auburn. His great grandfather, C.S. Beardsley, Esq. was the law partner of William H. Seward, the Secretary of State with President Lincoln.
He was born with a brilliant mind and utilized his intelligence in subtle ways without ever having to tell anyone how smart he was, but by simply letting his acts and actions talk for him.
Bob had the ability to have a conversation with and express his opinion with highly rated engineers and corporate "elites" and at the same time give easily understood and concise directions to people who worked with him. Bob distinguished himself in many diverse and eclectic areas including but certainly not limited to the following: 1. He was a loving and caring husband for 31 years, to the love of his life, Donna M. Beardsley. 2. father to five amazing children, all of whom inherited his intellectual prowess. 3. genealogist. 4. golf course owner, architect and entrepreneur. 5. NASCAR fan, known as Richard Petty's largest fan. 6. Member of US golf Superintendents Assoc. 7. Head of Wiltsie Construction wherein he regularly walked "High Steel". 8. A very good basketball player, played semi pro ball for decades; a talented athlete, however, by his own admission, was better at growing golf course grass than he was a player. 9. He would have been an excellent baseball third base coach based on his ability to give the bunt signal when looking for his wallet.
Big Bob is predeceased by his parents, Peg and Harry Beardsley, first wife, Marilynn, grandson, Robert Samuel Spillman and his mother and father in law, Charlotte and Ken Murray.
Bob is survived by his wife, Donna; children Carli (Sandy), of NYC; Eric (Karen), of Weedsport; Brett (Kim), of Winston Salem, NC; Marc, of Winston-Salem; Jennifer (Scott), of Trinity, NC; siblings Harry, of Warner Robin, GA; Sam, of Nedrow; Don, of Auburn; and Marj, of Newport, RI.
In lieu of donations, please perform an act of kindness for someone with ADD or ADHD. Services will be held at a later date.