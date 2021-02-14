Robert S. Beardsley

Bob had the ability to have a conversation with and express his opinion with highly rated engineers and corporate "elites" and at the same time give easily understood and concise directions to people who worked with him. Bob distinguished himself in many diverse and eclectic areas including but certainly not limited to the following: 1. He was a loving and caring husband for 31 years, to the love of his life, Donna M. Beardsley. 2. father to five amazing children, all of whom inherited his intellectual prowess. 3. genealogist. 4. golf course owner, architect and entrepreneur. 5. NASCAR fan, known as Richard Petty's largest fan. 6. Member of US golf Superintendents Assoc. 7. Head of Wiltsie Construction wherein he regularly walked "High Steel". 8. A very good basketball player, played semi pro ball for decades; a talented athlete, however, by his own admission, was better at growing golf course grass than he was a player. 9. He would have been an excellent baseball third base coach based on his ability to give the bunt signal when looking for his wallet.