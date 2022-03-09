Robert V. Martinez

Dec. 11, 1962 - March 3, 2022

AUBURN — Robert V. Martinez, of Auburn, was also known as Bobby, Bibbett and Birdman, lost his battle to cancer. He was 59 years old and passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Robert loved being with his family and friends. He was fond of the simple things in life. He enjoyed the great outdoors.

Some of Robert's favorite things to do were to go fishing in the Seneca River, Owasco Lake and the outlet. He was an avid Bills fan, Mets fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing. He lived alone but was always with family and friends. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Robert was born in Auburn, NY on Dec. 11, 1962 to the late Jean Esther (Blowers) Martinez. He is survived by his sister, Jeanie (Robert) Walters; his brothers: Don (Hong) Martinez, David Martinez; his nieces: Cassie (Stephanie) Newman, Sara (Eric) Kim; nephew, Santo Oliver; great-niece, Liv Kim; great-nephews: Jacob, Santos, Sylvio; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

The Walters and Martinez families would like to extend their gratitude to Andy and Liz Silverstein for all the love, care and extended assistance they provided for their "brother" Bibbett.