Robert W. Lewis

June 4, 1934 - Jan. 24, 2022

AUBURN — Robert W. Lewis, 87, of Auburn passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Commons on St. Anthony. Bob was born in Auburn on June 4, 1934, the son of the late William and Ann (Bodner) Lewis.

Bob was a member of the National Guard before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He was a faithful communicant of St Mary's Church. Bob was a member of the VFW of Auburn, and a dedicated member of the SK Post 1324 American Legion for many years, participating in their Color Guard. He was an avid fan of sports, following the NY Mets and the NY Giants throughout the years. He was a regular at all the Auburn Doubledays games, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Carol (Hribick) Lewis; his loving family: Julie Lewis, RJ and Rachel Lewis, Kathy Coomber, Marybeth Harvey; his 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; his sisters: Ann Marie White and Linda Humphrey.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Charles Lewis.

Services with military honors will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at noon at the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Calling hours will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends are then invited to join the family for breaking of the bread, at the SK Post on State Street, where the Color Guard will honor Bob's military service.

Bob was always fond of animals. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob Lewis may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.