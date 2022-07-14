Robert W. Lytle
March 22, 1943 - July 12, 2022
UNION SPRINGS — Robert W. Lytle, 79, of Union Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was born March 22, 1943 in Auburn, son of the late Earl Lytle and Pauline Cornelius, as well as a beloved son of the late Harlow Pethybridge. Robert was a retired truck driver for McLane Northeast for 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors watching the birds and enjoying all the trees. He also loved working in the vegetable garden, hunting and fishing. Robert also worked as a landscaper for over 30 years making friends and families homes look beautiful.
He is survived by children: Frederick (Judy) Lytle, Dawn (Milton) Cummins Vickie (James) Baker Anne (Jeremy Austin) Weller John (Jennipher Strub) Lytle; nine grandchildren: MaryAnn, Brittany, Melissa, Breanna, Dominic, Emily, Sarah, Samantha, Hayleigh, three great-grandchildren: Camron, Michael, Jackson; three sisters: Clara (Paul) Rothermich, Joyce Petheybridge Paulette Woodruff, brother-in-law, George Halstead, fiancee, Sandy Niver. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by wife, Katherine Lytle; brother, Earl Lytle and sister, Nancy Halstead.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at noon. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs.