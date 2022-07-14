Robert W. Lytle

He was born March 22, 1943 in Auburn, son of the late Earl Lytle and Pauline Cornelius, as well as a beloved son of the late Harlow Pethybridge. Robert was a retired truck driver for McLane Northeast for 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors watching the birds and enjoying all the trees. He also loved working in the vegetable garden, hunting and fishing. Robert also worked as a landscaper for over 30 years making friends and families homes look beautiful.