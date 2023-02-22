Robert W. Thurston

AUBURN — Robert W. Thurston, 62, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 19, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital with his family at his side.

He is survived by his children: Robert J. Thurston and Rebecca (Robert) Sayre and their mother, Sherley Bracy and his five grandchildren; his wife, Marcia (Seguin) Thurston; five stepchildren and many step-grandchildren as well as seven siblings and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents: Edward and Bessie (Roe) Thurston.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. followed by a funeral at noon at Langham Funeral Home.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.