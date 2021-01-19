Robert William Elkovitch

AUBURN — Bob Elkovitch, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021 at his home from complications of kidney failure. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Joseph James and Anne Sedor Elkovitch.

Bob was a 1960 Mount Carmel graduate and State University at Morrisville. He was a chef in New Orleans for a time and returned to Auburn and retired from New Process Gear, Syracuse. Bob was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church.

Bob loved sports especially archery. He received a silver medal at the US Outdoor Archery Nationals and was on the All American Archery Team in college. He was an avid downhill skier and enjoyed finding new places to ski, both near and far from home.

He is survived by three brothers: Dr. William (Lucy), David (Patricia) and Dr. James (Kim); nieces, nephews and many archery friends.

Bob's love for animals will never be forgotten (Tornak, Max, Bruno and Murphy).

There are no calling hours and arrangements with Langham Funeral Home, LLC are private. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to the SPCA of Auburn, 41 York St., Auburn.

