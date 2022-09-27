Roberta A. Speno

Sept. 9, 1938 - Sept. 23, 2022

AUBURN — On Sept. 23, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home, Roberta "Bobbie Ann" received her wings and went to walk beside the angels in heaven. Bobbie Ann was 84 years of age.

Bobbie Ann was born on Sept. 9, 1938 to the late James and Jane Casbarro. Bobbie lived and enjoyed her entire life in the city of Auburn, NY.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, golfing, reading, gardening and being the matriarch of the family, she so loved. Bobbie Ann also enjoyed spending precious time with her beloved kitty Lizzie.

Bobbie Ann was by far the most giving person, she never hesitated to help anyone who needed her. She totally gave of herself to all in many situations in life. Bobbie will be sadly missed by all the lives she touched while on this earth.

Bobbie Ann was employed by the Auburn Enlarged City School District for 30 years. Most of those years were spent welcoming and caring for the staff and children who were educated at Seward Elementary School.

Bobbie was an avid golfer and was a club champion for several years. She volunteered for many years as a poll worker for Cayuga County Board of Elections. Bobbie Ann was known as a "pierogi lady" at Saint Hyacinth's Parish. Every Thursday and Friday at 4 a.m. she would head to the parish hall and assist preparing the pierogis that were to be sold to the community to benefit the parish. Bobbie Ann loved St. Hyacinth's and volunteered with them in several different capacities.

Bobbie Ann is survived by her children: Michael (Sue) Speno, Janet (Steve) Bodner; her grandchildren: Michael Gauthier, Michele (Chris) Whipple, Matthew Gauthier, Mary Bodner, Stephanie Speno, Nicholas Speno, James (Melinda) DeChick, Greg DeChick, Sara (Spencer) Layton; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Gavin, Nicholas, Lucas, Jeffery, Connor, Jax, Hadley, Makenzie and Everett; a niece, Terri Casbarro; nephew, James (Tina) Casbarro; several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her parents and in-laws, Bobbie Ann was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Speno, Jr. whom she shared 52 years of marriage; her sister, Marilyn, her brother and sister-in-law, Stanley "Butchie" and Joanne Casbarro, her sisters-in-law: Ellen and Margaret Speno and her great-grandchild Angel.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and especially the staff of Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Heieck and Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Hyacinth's Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn, NY. Interment will be held immediately following mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn NY, who made Bobbie Ann's last few days on this earth peaceful.

