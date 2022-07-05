 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roberta "Berta" Peters

Roberta "Berta" Peters

Feb. 1, 1943 - June 30, 2022

Roberta "Berta" Peters was born February 1, 1943, and passed away June 30, 2022, at Sunnyside Care Center. Roberta was the fourth of five siblings, survived by her sister, Carol Mills. She was a graduate of Elbridge High School.

Roberta spent most of her life working for the family farm, Peters Dairy Farm, before retiring from Welch-Allyn in final assembly.

Roberta is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Elmer H. Peters; and her son, Michael E. Peters. She is survived by her children: Donald W. Peters (Lisa) of Auburn, Wayne W. Peters (Brenda) of Port Byron, Misty D. O'Hara (Todd) of Herkimer, Robin K. Long (Jason) of Auburn; nine grandchildren: Matthew Peters, Donald (DJ) Peters II, Courtney Peters, Nick Peters, Nathan Klimek, Paige Cook, Alexandra O' Hara, Abigail O'Hara, Emily Long; and four great-grandchildren.

In her spare time, Roberta enjoyed gardening and crocheting. At Roberta's request, there will be no services.

Donations can be made in Roberta's name to the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

