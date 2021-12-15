Roberta Jane (Otis-Heaton) Slayton

Nov. 18, 1928 - Dec. 13, 2021

AUBURN — Roberta Jane (Otis-Heaton) Slayton passed away at Huntington Living Center on Dec. 13, 2021; she was 93. Roberta was the second daughter born to Mary and Robert Otis from Auburn, NY. She was born on Nov. 18, 1928, sharing her birth date with Mickey Mouse! Upon her father's death, she was raised by her loving mother and adored stepfather, William Joseph Heaton.

Roberta attended Auburn schools and graduated from Central High School. On Jan. 17, 1948, she married Raymond Slayton. Years later, when they discovered they couldn't have children of their own, they adopted Judith, Robert, and Michael Scott. Roberta was the ideal mother that held us close, showered us in love, and even served us milk and cookies when we came off the school bus. For her entire life she was devoted to her children.

Firth Carpet was Roberta's first employment. At one time or another, she worked at General Products, Agway, Webster's Dairy, and Wal-Mart. She also was a bookkeeper for her beloved Town of Throop where she enjoyed serving on the town board for decades. Her last employment was at Lowe's. You could see her smiling face behind the cash register for almost two decades! She was sad when illness made her retire at age 84.

She was predeceased by her cherished son, Michael Scott Slayton. Roberta was also predeceased by her close companion of many years, Harold Wood; her parents, Mary and William Heaton, and Robert Otis; her sister and best friends, Eileen and Francis Rice; her nephew, David Rice; and several other beloved in-laws.

Roberta is survived by her son, Robert Slayton and Marlene Randolph, of Port Byron; her daughter, Judith and Daniel Tamburrino, of CA; her daughter-in-law, Darlene Slayton, of Port Byron; her grandchildren: Kristin Slayton, Nicole and Ike Ward, Daniel Randolph and John Kwan, Jennifer and James Daddabbo, Victoria and Vishal Hotchandani, Michael and Elizabeth Tamburrino, Amanda and Joshua Dennis, Bethany and Joshua Tanner, Joshua Slayton; many cherished nieces and nephews; and numerous great-grandchildren. By her family and friends, Roberta will be forever loved.

Family and friends are invited to call on the family Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 from 11 a.m to 12:15 p.m. in Holy Family Church Auburn. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

