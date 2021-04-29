Robin Marie (Grant) Barr

May 26, 1956 - April 20, 2021

LIVERPOOL — Robin Marie Barr, 64, of Liverpool passed away after a long courageous illness at Crouse Irving Hospital with family at her side.

Robin was born in Auburn to Leland and Jeannette Grant on May 26, 1956. Robin was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School in 1973, spending most of her adult life living in the Syracuse area.

Robin was predeceased by her father, Leland Grant; sister, Marjorie Mounts; niece, Tracy Herrick and brother-in-law, Randy Sheils.

Surviving are her mother, Jeannette Grant; husband, Donald Barr; daughter, Denise Marie Beard; grandchildren: Nicholle and Brenden Norton; four stepchildren; five step-grandchildren; her siblings: Judy (Kathy) Fisher, Rusty (Laurie) Grant, Rebecca (Michael) Becker, Debra Lader, Lori Sheils, Gary (Patti) Grant and Kelly (Vince) Konecny. And her furry friend, Sassy.

Robin enjoyed visiting with her family and traveling to Key West, FL. She will be sadly missed by many.