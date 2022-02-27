Robin Sarah van der Werff

Oct. 27, 1962 - Feb. 20, 2022

DOUGLASVILLE - Robin Sarah Van Der Werff, age 59, of Douglasville, passed away February 20, 2022. She was born in Albany, NY, the daughter of Shirley (Dailey) Bazarnik and the late Lebertus van der Werff.

She worked in management for Toys R Us and was previously a CNA in the healthcare field. She loved bingo, gardening, crafting, and watching the Game Show Network and other programming. She adored her family and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Demetrius McCoy. She is survived by her lifetime partner, Dennis "Sam" Morris; mother and stepfather, Shirley and Stephen Bazarnik; stepmother, Betty Lou van der Werff; daughter, Brandy Morris; sons Ralph "Sam" Morris, Jr., and Taylor Ford; grandchildren Kyrsten McCoy, Derrick McCoy, Aniah Ely, Deyshun Morris and Sadie Morris; brothers Lebertus "Bert" (Josephine) van der Werff, Jr., Darryll (Hannah) van der Werff and Klaas van der Werff; lots of aunts, uncles, cousins; a niece and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated. The family plans to celebrate her life privately.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Van Der Werff family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. 770-942-4246.