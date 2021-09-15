AUBURN — Rocco Anthony Lupo, 79, of Auburn, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 5:44 p.m. in University Hospital, SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse. He was born the morning of Nov. 12, 1941 at Auburn Memorial Hospital to fine parents Anthony and Julia Grega Lupo, and was baptized in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, where over the years he would serve as an altar boy and many other duties throughout his life.

Rocco was raised and worked in Auburn. As a teenager Rocco was a great athlete participating in football, gymnastics and track at West High School, where he graduated in 1960. A good and faithful son, during this time he would help build the house his parents lived in until their deaths.

After high school Rocco enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving from 1961 until he was honorably discharged in 1966. Rocco then worked multiple jobs to support his family while earning his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1972 from Syracuse University. In the 1990s he started his own companies. He inspired a loyal client base, who would tell you that he was always ready to kick back and have a laugh, but was no nonsense when it was time to work. He worked for himself until his hospitalization. He will be remembered as a fun-loving, hard working man of faith, entrepreneur and patriot, who volunteered his time and efforts, mentoring a large group of family and friends. Many young people knew Rocco as "Mr. Lupo" as he spent many years volunteering as a Cub Scoutmaster, youth baseball couch and a Sunday school teacher for 28 years. He was very active in his church, serving as vice warden, ordering candles, helping cleaning, changing alter covers and performing duties as acolyte,