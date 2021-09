AUBURN — Rocco Lupo, 79, of Auburn, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Half Acre. Calling hours Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 30 Cross St., Auburn. Arrangements by the Plis Funeral Home.