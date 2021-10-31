Rodney A. Burgess

NAPLES - Rodney A. Burgess, 53, passed away unexpectedly October 24, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls with Military Honors. Rev. Jerry Graziano officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Following services friends are invited to the Kirk-Casey American Legion Post #366 for a luncheon.

Rodney was born in Toledo, OH and spent most of his life in the Naples, NY area. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1987-1997. He was presently employed by the Auto Outlet in Wolcott.

He is survived by his wife Pamelia Burgess; his mother Sarah Brooks (Kevin) Carpenter; five children, Devan Burgess, Ashley Schenk, Dakota Burgess, Cheyenne Mason and Nathan (Kitana) Burgess; stepdaughter Amanda Stone; and stepson Dennis (Sue) Stone; 11 grandchildren; several brothers and sisters.

Predeceased by his adoptive parents George and Ann Burgess.