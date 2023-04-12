Rodney R. Ray

Feb. 6, 1962 - April 6, 2023

AUBURN — Rodney R. Ray, 61, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023. Rod was born in Ohio on Feb. 6, 1962.

He graduated from Union Springs High School on June 22, 1980 and went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Air Force. Most recently Rod was employed with Tessy Plastics, prior to that he worked as a mason.

He was a member of the Calameri Post, an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed golfing.

Rod is survived by his wife, Sue Ryan; children: Danielle Ray and Aaron Ray; stepchildren: Nathan and Neil Burt; mother, Joretta (Roger) Gunger; sister, Tamela (Viv) Ray; grandson, Xavier Ray; uncle, Ronald (Norma) Ray; his beloved dogs: Blue and Lucy; and serval cousins.

Rod was predeceased by his father, Robert (Michelle) Ray.

There will be no services held. A Celebration of Life will be announced shortly for friends to attend. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc.

In Rod's words ... "Have a Nice Day!"