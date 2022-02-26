Rodney W. Richardson

Aug. 1, 1950 - Feb. 22, 2022

AUBURN — Rodney W. Richardson, 71, passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Rodney was born on Aug. 1, 1950, the son of the late Ethyl (Bright) and Milton Richardson. He resided his whole life at the family residence on Chapman Avenue. He graduated from West High School in 1968. He retired from New Process Gear (Chrysler Co.) in 2004. In addition, Rodney was active civically, serving on the Auburn School Board and the Auburn Housing Authority Board.

He is survived by daughters: Jennifer (Patrick) Richardson and Amanda Johnson; sons: David (Sue) and Robert (Teresa) Janas; grandchildren: Brittany, Cassondra, Andrew, Connor, Rhiannon, Ian, Dylan, Josephine, Alexandra, Zayden, and Zion; brothers: Larry and Milton "Buzzy" Richardson; and many other great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition, Rodney had many dear friends that he considered to be family.

Rodney enjoyed time with family and friends, and his home was the site of countless gatherings to share in celebrations and sorrows. The holidays were always a special time, as Rodney would display his passion for cooking by creating spectacular feasts. The door was also always open and everyone who entered was treated like royalty. His grandchildren also looked forward to visiting Grandpa for some of his delicious cookies or other heavenly desserts.

Rodney enjoyed fishing, and spending time in his yard, and was often joined by friends and family for both of those activities. By far, Rodney's greatest joy was witnessing all the accomplishments of his family and friends and helping everyone in all of their endeavors.

In addition to his parents, Rodney was also predeceased by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Richardson, and brothers, Wesley and Archie "Byron" Richardson.

Rodney will rest in peace knowing that his family and friends will carry on with his life's purpose of making the community a better place for everyone. In lieu of flowers, please consider extending a helping hand to someone in a time of need.

A memorial service will be held at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.