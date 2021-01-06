Roger J. Shields

Oct. 5, 1936 - Jan. 2, 2021

LOCKE — Roger J. Shields, 84, of Locke, passed away after a brief illness, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Guthrie-Cortland Medical Center, as the direct result of a COVID 19 exposure.

Roger was born Oct. 5, 1936 in Sherwood, a son of the late Harry and Anna (Mullally) Shields, and was a lifelong Cayuga County resident.

He retired after being a truck driver for over 37 years with Smith-Corona and was a lifelong dirt car racing enthusiast and spectator.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Ruth J. (Christian) Shields, in 2006, by his sister, Marcia Ward, and by his two brothers, Ronald Shields, Sr. and Roy Shields.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; a stepson, Ralph Osgood; a stepdaughter, Sherry Maynard; several step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.

A private family burial service will be held in our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, King Ferry. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to Four Town Ambulance or the Locke Fire Department.