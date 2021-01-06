Roger Michael Graybill

Sept. 21, 1932 - Jan. 1, 2021

AUBURN — Roger Michael Graybill, 88, died on Jan. 1, 2021. Mike was born in Nebraska on Sept. 21, 1932.

He graduated from South High School in Denver, CO in 1950 and enlisted in the US Coast Guard. He served his country for three years aboard the USCGC Eastwind, a Wind-Class Icebreaker operating out of Boston Harbor. Upon honorable discharge from the Coast Guard, Mike returned to his home in Denver, enrolled in college under the GI Bill, and earned a BS in Business from the University of Denver. He later married, raised a family, and worked for a number of companies as a fuel oil and truck equipment sales representative.

As a Nebraska native, Mike was a lifelong "Cornhusker" fan who took pride in the team's infamous gridiron success, filling his home office with every possible slice of memorabilia and always marking his car with the big red "N."

In the summer of 1953, when Mike was in Auburn for a friend's wedding, by chance he met a young lady near Hoopes Park whom he invited to join him at the wedding. June Purington, whom he fondly called "Purington" was a memorable date and later in life when they were brought together again, the two were married.