Roger Michael Graybill
Sept. 21, 1932 - Jan. 1, 2021
AUBURN — Roger Michael Graybill, 88, died on Jan. 1, 2021. Mike was born in Nebraska on Sept. 21, 1932.
He graduated from South High School in Denver, CO in 1950 and enlisted in the US Coast Guard. He served his country for three years aboard the USCGC Eastwind, a Wind-Class Icebreaker operating out of Boston Harbor. Upon honorable discharge from the Coast Guard, Mike returned to his home in Denver, enrolled in college under the GI Bill, and earned a BS in Business from the University of Denver. He later married, raised a family, and worked for a number of companies as a fuel oil and truck equipment sales representative.
As a Nebraska native, Mike was a lifelong "Cornhusker" fan who took pride in the team's infamous gridiron success, filling his home office with every possible slice of memorabilia and always marking his car with the big red "N."
In the summer of 1953, when Mike was in Auburn for a friend's wedding, by chance he met a young lady near Hoopes Park whom he invited to join him at the wedding. June Purington, whom he fondly called "Purington" was a memorable date and later in life when they were brought together again, the two were married.
The couple lived in Denver, CO; Suffolk, VA; Owasco, NY; and Auburn, NY among members of their combined family. During their nearly three decades of marriage, they enjoyed travel, family events, hosting friends at their home, an occasional trip to the casino, and close to the top of the list - dancing and singing to music from the 50's.
The Graybill and Wenzel families offer special thanks to the staff at The Commons in Auburn for the gift of their professional care, rendered with tenderness and dignity.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Ralph Cather and Oneita Hertel (Rogers) Graybill; and his sisters, Ralpha Jean (Robert) Harper and Joyce (Nick) Carter.
Survivors include his children: Michael Graybill, of Denver, CO; Michele (John) Taboada, of Lafayette, CO; and their mom Alretta Spinden; his grandchildren: Sean and Brett (Gemma) Waldon, Michael (Chrisanna) Graybill and Jaime (Chris) Kraak; and three great-grandchildren.
Mike is also survived by his wife June (Purington) Graybill; and stepchildren: Patricia (John) Callahan, Susan Glover, Nancie (Mark Emerson) Arquette, Robert (Barbara) Wenzel, Elisabeth (James) Devaney; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike's life will be celebrated at the convenience of his immediate family. Mike will be buried in Warners, NY. Condolences may be offered at www.brewfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn, NY 13021; Make-A-Wish of CNY, 5005 Campuswood Dr., East Syracuse, NY 13057, or a charity of your choice.