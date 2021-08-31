Roger R. Ward, Sr.

Sept. 5, 1929 - Aug. 26, 2021

CORTLAND - Roger R. Ward, Sr., 91, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Crown Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cortland.

Roger was born on September 5, 1929 in Groton City, a son of the late Fred E. Ward and Laurene (Riese) Hilsinger. A lifelong area resident, he retired from Smith Corona (SCM), where he was a machine operator for 38 years. Roger served in the Army with the 88th Blue Devils of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a life member of the Moravia VFW Post 7127 and the VFW Dads, and was also a life member of Carrington-Fuller Post 800 American Legion in Groton, having served on the original Drill Team.

He is survived by his children: Roger Ward of AZ, Mary Barnes (David) of Locke, Michael Ward (Suki) of KS, Deborah Teel (John) of PA, and Edward Ward (Joyce) of Locke; 12 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren (and one on the way); eight great-great grandchildren; and two step great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Arlene E. (Hulslander) Ward on April 23, 2021; by his brothers: Roland and Fred J. Ward; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Ward. At Roger's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Groton.