Roger W. Ingalls, 80, died peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his home. He had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and ampullary cancer. Roger was a graduate of Auburn East High, Community College, and SUNY Oswego. As a navy journalist, he spent 16 months in Vietnam with the Seabees and one year aboard the USS Lexington at Pensacola, FL. In 1976 Roger was admitted to American Mensa Ltd. but, was not an active member. In 1973, he published a pilot issue of a magazine he called CNY Monthly and in 1986 he published A Scrapbook History of the Auburn Aviation CO.