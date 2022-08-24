Roland J. Sofo

AUBURN — Roland J. Sofo, 64, of Savannah and formerly of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Newark-Wayne Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Micalena (Pronti) and Joseph A. Sofo and lived most of his life in the area. Roland worked for many years in the family owned and operated, Sofo Amusements. While running the show he was surrounded by his parents, siblings, sons, and countless friends that would grow to be family. More recently he owned Gutter Done in Auburn and drove for Dickman Farms. Roland also continued to travel with his food and ice cream truck, including annually at Auburn's 3rd of July fireworks.

He loved life, brought boundless energy and happiness to everyone he spent time with. He enjoyed martial arts, where he was a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. He loved playing guitar, especially songs from the Beatles. And he always enjoyed sharing one more Captain & Cola with his family and friends.

He is survived by his two loving sons: Roland J. Sofo II, Ryan Sofo, both of Auburn; wife, Sherry Myers; two siblings: brother, Michael Sofo, sister, Theresa Ferguson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours are this Friday, August 26, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A service will be held this Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Louis Vasile, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.