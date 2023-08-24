June 16, 1949 - Aug. 17, 2023

AUBURN - Known by many, loved by all, "Ron", 74, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Thursday evening, August 17, 2023.

He was born on June 16, 1949, the son of the late Rowland and Margaret Dennis. Ron graduated from Central High School and dedicated 44 years of his life as a Supervisor at McQuay International and his strong work ethic, and commitment to his company, were evident throughout his career.

Ron found solace and joy in the simple pleasures in life. He had an affinity for his John Deere tractor, which he cherished as he tended to his love for gardening. He enjoyed the thrill of the lottery and eagerly anticipated the possibility of a lucky win. He also had a passion for cars, attending air shows and shared his enthusiasm with his family. Ron's presence was also a source of joy and entertainment, as he playfully teased his family with his idol Clint Eastwood's famous quote, "Go ahead, make my day". Spending time with his family was the cornerstone of Ron's life. He was a devoted partner, father and grandfather.

Ron was known for his signature attire, donning a plaid flannel shirt, t-shirt, jeans, and a John Deere baseball cap. This ensemble reflected his down-to-earth nature, and it became a part of his unique charm. Ron leaves behind cherished memories and an enduring legacy of love and laughter.

In addition to his beloved companion of 50 years, Patricia, he is survived by his two daughters Tracey (Kevin) of Auburn, Beth (Angelo) of Syracuse; two sons, Ronald, Jr. (Trish) of Weedsport and Michael of Auburn; a brother, Gary (Linda) Dennis; two sisters, Jean (Peter) Petrosino, Bernice Davia; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Ron was predeceased by his older twin brother, Donnie Dennis; brother, William Dennis; and his aunt, Paulina Dennis.

Friends and family invite you to call Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. There is a gathering to follow from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Curley's Banquet Room, 96 State Street, Auburn.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Auburn Community Hospital for the care they provided to Ron during his stay. Also, many thanks to Gary Dennis, Jean Petrosino and Bernice DaVia for their dedicated love and care to Ron and his family during this challenging time.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that donations be made to the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation due to Ron's love for children. May Ron rest in eternal peace.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.