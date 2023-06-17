Ronald E. Powers

Jan. 3, 1962 - June 13, 2023

AUBURN - Ronald E. Powers, 61, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Mr. Powers was born in Auburn on January 3, 1962, to the late Thomas and Ann Jones Powers. Ronald owned and operated Powers Brothers Construction for many years.

Ron enjoyed pike fishing on the Seneca River, and attending every rock show he could. He was huge fan of the Buffalo Bills and loved playing catch with his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his children Ronald (Stephanie) Powers and Jennifer (Richard) Maybe; his grandchildren Addison and Aiden Powers, Gavin, Lilly and Adam Maybe; brother, William (Wilma) Powers; sisters Sharon, Debbie, Cathy; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from noon-1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. all in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit whitechaplfh.com.