Ronald F. 'Tic' Klock

Oct. 20, 1937 - Jan. 7, 2022

AUBURN — Ronald F. "Tic" Klock, 84, of Fitzpatrick Road, Auburn passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at home with his family at his side.

Ron was born Oct. 20, 1937 in Auburn, the son of the late Vincent P. and Louise (Jenner) Klock. He resided on the family farm most of his life. He was a graduate of Union Springs Central School Class of 1955.

Besides being an avid lifelong farmer, he worked for Agway for several years and ultimately retired from NY Telephone as a lineman after 27 years of service.

In the limited spare time he had, he found time to coach his sons and other Union Springs boys in several city basketball leagues, leading to championships.

As he grew older, he enjoyed teaching his grandsons about farming and the keys to its successful operation.

Tic was inducted into the Union Springs Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He was a member of the Fleming Pit Stop Morning Coffee Club and a former member of the Town of Springport Board of Assessors.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Feeley) Klock whom he married Nov 21, 1964; his daughter, Jacqueline (Michael) Wojeski; sons: Steven (Connie) Klock and Michael (Tonya) Klock; grandchildren: Michael (Amy), Mark (Allison), Matthew, Brian, Emily, Cassie, Charlie, Hanna, Arielle, Zachery and Bethany (Dominick); great-grandsons: Mason, Benjamin, Nathan, Tucker and a new baby due in August; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Margery Connell, brother, James Klock and nephew, Jamie Connell.

Tic will always be remembered for his love of animals and farming. His integrity was impeccable, but his tact was not. Anyone who knew him, knew there were only two ways to do things – Tic's way or Tic's way – so we did it Tic's way!

