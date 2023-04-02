Ronald J. Ashley

AUBURN - Ronald J. Ashley, 81, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn. Ron retired from McQuay International after more than 34 years of service.

He was an avid gardener and a jack of all trades. Ron loved being around campfires and sharing in some good times with family and friends.

He is survived by his children Jill (James) Washburn, Amy Ashley, Pamela Ashley; two grandchildren, Donovan Ashley, Blaiyer Williams; great friend and caregiver, Peggy Verdi; as well as several other relatives and friends.

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.