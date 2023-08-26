July 24, 1945 - Aug. 20, 2023

CAYUGA - Ronald J. Kreydatus 78 of River Road, Cayuga, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn, July 24, 1945, he was the son of the late John G. and Doris Blaisdell Kreydatus. For many years, Ron was employed and retired as a Mason for Roger Granger Construction. In his earlier years, he bowled, played golf and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Ron was a devout fan of the Buffalo Bills and never missed watching their games.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Gilbert-Kreydatus, of Cayuga; one daughter, Trudy Kreydatus of TX; two sons, Michael Kreydatus (Wendy) of Auburn and Richard Gilbert (Angie) of FL; two sisters, Trudy Sweeney of Auburn and Mary Luczak of Auburn; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by one brother, John Kreydatus; and two sisters, Shirley Brooks and Red Shaw.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 1 to 5pm at the Union Springs American Legion, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Ron to the Aurelius Fire Dept., 6320Half Acre Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

