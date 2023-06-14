Ronald J. Peacock

March 29, 1931 - June 6, 2023

AUBURN - Ronald J. Peacock, 92, of Auburn, passed away on June 6, 2023, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn on March 29, 1931, Ronald was the son of the late Charles and Coletta (Morrissey) Peacock.

He proudly served our Country in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1954, receiving two Purple Hearts during the Korean War.

Ronald was previously employed with NYSEG for 33 years as a Chief Lineman. He was a member of the VFW Post 6575 and was an avid Yankees and NASCAR fan and collector. He also enjoyed gardening, especially his tomato plants, and loved to be able to share them with his family.

Ronald is survived by his children Christine Secaur, Ronald Peacock and Laurie (Jamie) Rigby; his sister, Marge Zelohoski; his grandchildren Shaun (Megan) Secaur, Nicole (Sean) Toole, Jessica (Mike) Sumner, Ryan Rigby, Jake Rigby, Jamie Peacock and Josh Peacock; his great-grandchildren Cameron and Taylor Sumner and Masen Peacock; along with eight nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Peacock; and his siblings: Harry Peacock, Betty Pelc and Eloise Martinez.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.