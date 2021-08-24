Ronald James LaFrance

WEEDSPORT – Ronald J. LaFrance, 72, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Surviving is his loving family. There will be no calling hours. Private burial.

A celebration of Ron's life will be this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Weedsport Masonic Lodge, 2803 State Route 31, Weedsport, NY 13166.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary and or send a condolence to the family.